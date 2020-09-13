INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Short Interest Update

INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 92,500 shares, a growth of 70.3% from the August 15th total of 54,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 352,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IDEXY. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR in a research report on Friday, September 4th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Citigroup downgraded shares of INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

Get INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR alerts:

Shares of IDEXY stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.76. The company had a trading volume of 152,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,625. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.72 and its 200 day moving average is $13.47. INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $10.13 and a fifty-two week high of $18.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.74 billion, a PE ratio of 28.07 and a beta of 1.05.

INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 10th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 19.49%. Equities analysts forecast that INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR Company Profile

Industria de Diseño Textil, SA engages in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household textile products through various commercial concepts. Its retail concepts include Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and Uterqüe. The company operates 7,490 physical stores in 96 markets; and online stores in 156 markets.

Further Reading: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Receive News & Ratings for INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.