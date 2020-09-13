Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Position Decreased by Wealthsource Partners LLC

Wealthsource Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,503 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 522 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Price Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 119.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 461 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. FAI Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 390.4% during the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 510 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. 64.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Intel news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 8,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $401,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,679,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total transaction of $137,168.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,459,661.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,109 shares of company stock worth $568,933. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on INTC. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Intel from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank downgraded Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.15.

NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.32 on Friday, reaching $49.28. The company had a trading volume of 29,309,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,402,202. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.97. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.63 and a 1-year high of $69.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.52 and its 200-day moving average is $56.00.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.54 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 31.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

