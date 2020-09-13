Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Position Lessened by Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC

Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC lowered its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 142,575 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Intel comprises about 8.4% of Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $8,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co of Kansas increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.3% in the second quarter. Trust Co of Kansas now owns 89,666 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,365,000 after purchasing an additional 4,545 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.6% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,753,679 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $343,155,000 after purchasing an additional 35,637 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.8% in the second quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 12,336 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 129.6% in the second quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,626 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,969,000 after purchasing an additional 28,011 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 35.0% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 224,872 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $13,452,000 after purchasing an additional 58,316 shares during the period. 64.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INTC stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.28. The stock had a trading volume of 29,309,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,402,202. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $208.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.71. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.63 and a 52-week high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.54 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 31.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

In other Intel news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 8,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $401,050.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,594 shares in the company, valued at $14,679,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total transaction of $137,168.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,807 shares in the company, valued at $3,459,661.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,109 shares of company stock worth $568,933. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, July 27th. BidaskClub cut Intel from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Intel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.15.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

