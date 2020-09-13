Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) Short Interest Down 61.3% in August

Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decrease of 61.3% from the August 15th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VBF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Bond Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in Invesco Bond Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $100,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Invesco Bond Fund by 122.3% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares during the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in Invesco Bond Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $345,000. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Bond Fund by 8.5% in the second quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 26,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter.

VBF stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 212 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,766. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.59. Invesco Bond Fund has a fifty-two week low of $15.24 and a fifty-two week high of $21.46.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th.

Invesco Bond Fund Company Profile

Invesco Bond Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

