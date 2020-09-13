Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY) Short Interest Update

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,800 shares, an increase of 397.0% from the August 15th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 4,908 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $323,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 4,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 312.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 9,163 shares in the last quarter.

KBWY stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.86. 141,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,661. Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $13.50 and a twelve month high of $32.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.14.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 24th. This is a positive change from Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.11%.

