Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) Short Interest Update

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,500 shares, an increase of 70.1% from the August 15th total of 19,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 87,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IQI. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter worth $13,591,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 16.0% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 426,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,997,000 after acquiring an additional 58,798 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 26.3% in the second quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 405,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,860,000 after acquiring an additional 84,246 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 2.0% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 290,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,462,000 after acquiring an additional 5,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 10.3% in the second quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 279,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,543,000 after acquiring an additional 26,146 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IQI stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.39. 64,764 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,919. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $13.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.48 and a 200 day moving average of $12.00.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.052 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

