iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Short Interest Update

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 86,900 shares, an increase of 479.3% from the August 15th total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 81,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 22,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 11,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Foresight Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. Smart Money Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 16,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

FALN stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.60. The company had a trading volume of 73,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,829. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.47 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.72.

