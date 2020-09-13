iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) is Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC’s Largest Position

Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up about 5.1% of Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $6,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 57.2% during the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 469.8% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $54,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IWF stock traded down $0.96 on Friday, hitting $211.55. 1,761,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,079,259. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $128.23 and a twelve month high of $234.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $214.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.65.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.