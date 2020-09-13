iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Acquired by Jackson Square Capital LLC

Jackson Square Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 65.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 644.4% during the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 49.3% during the second quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWM stock traded down $1.00 on Friday, reaching $149.15. 20,843,633 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,101,303. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $95.69 and a 12-month high of $170.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $153.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.56.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

