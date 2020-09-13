Jackson Square Capital LLC Acquires 1,568 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Jackson Square Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 30.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,701 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $1,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in Insulet in the 2nd quarter valued at $17,077,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Insulet by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,916,002 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,145,844,000 after acquiring an additional 231,911 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Insulet by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,954,153 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,156,653,000 after acquiring an additional 231,511 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Insulet by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,445,919 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $902,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447,629 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Insulet by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,695,684 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $446,621,000 after acquiring an additional 187,563 shares during the period.

Several research firms have weighed in on PODD. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Insulet from $222.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Cowen increased their price objective on Insulet from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Insulet from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Insulet in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $231.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.44.

Shares of PODD stock traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $211.59. 286,284 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 320,353. The company has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 755.71 and a beta of 0.82. Insulet Co. has a 1-year low of $121.00 and a 1-year high of $233.99. The company has a quick ratio of 7.31, a current ratio of 8.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $192.87.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $226.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.41 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 2.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Insulet Co. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Eric Benjamin sold 14,912 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $3,131,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Charles Alpuche sold 3,415 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.11, for a total value of $751,675.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,327 shares of company stock worth $4,890,896. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod.

