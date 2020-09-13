Jackson Square Capital LLC Acquires 388 Shares of Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM)

Jackson Square Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Newmont Goldcorp were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 415,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,794,000 after buying an additional 11,757 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank bought a new position in Newmont Goldcorp during the 1st quarter worth about $803,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Newmont Goldcorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $710,000. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC bought a new position in Newmont Goldcorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $297,000. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Newmont Goldcorp news, CAO John Kitlen sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total value of $123,740.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,742 shares in the company, valued at $2,706,317.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dean Gehring sold 3,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.59, for a total transaction of $196,870.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,322.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,958 shares of company stock worth $4,442,401 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:NEM traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $66.22. The stock had a trading volume of 4,064,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,308,198. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.68. The stock has a market cap of $53.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.81. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a twelve month low of $33.00 and a twelve month high of $72.22.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Newmont Goldcorp had a net margin of 36.79% and a return on equity of 5.70%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Newmont Goldcorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.76%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of Newmont Goldcorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Fundamental Research increased their price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $74.64 to $75.59 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.33.

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

