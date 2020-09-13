Jackson Square Capital LLC Acquires 6,079 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Jackson Square Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 261.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,079 shares during the quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCommodity Management LLC boosted its stake in CF Industries by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 99,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after purchasing an additional 13,591 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in CF Industries by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 11,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,948 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in CF Industries by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 236,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,426,000 after acquiring an additional 31,585 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in CF Industries by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 843,966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,956,000 after acquiring an additional 155,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in CF Industries by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 335,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,442,000 after acquiring an additional 6,574 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

Get CF Industries alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on CF shares. BofA Securities raised CF Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CF Industries from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Bank of America raised CF Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.06.

CF traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.37. The stock had a trading volume of 2,115,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,832,658. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.16. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.73 and a 52 week high of $52.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.21.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 8.87%. As a group, analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 14th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is presently 62.18%.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Further Reading: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.