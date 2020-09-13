Jackson Square Capital LLC Acquires 8,118 Shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

Jackson Square Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 459.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,885 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,118 shares during the quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Dollar General during the 1st quarter valued at about $529,000. SPF Beheer BV boosted its position in Dollar General by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. SPF Beheer BV now owns 658,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,393,000 after buying an additional 72,389 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Dollar General by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 78,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,882,000 after buying an additional 5,914 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Dollar General by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Dollar General by 127.2% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 382,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,809,000 after buying an additional 213,991 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $222.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $170.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, June 15th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $202.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.67.

In other news, EVP Steven G. Sunderland sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.21, for a total transaction of $365,778.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,961,789.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 11,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.77, for a total transaction of $2,126,638.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,158 shares in the company, valued at $2,922,007.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 88,102 shares of company stock worth $17,502,742. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DG traded up $3.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $200.50. 1,676,824 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,952,034. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $195.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.85. Dollar General Corp. has a 12-month low of $125.00 and a 12-month high of $206.98.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $8.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 33.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Corp. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 5th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 21.40%.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

