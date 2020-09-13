Jackson Square Capital LLC Acquires New Stake in Pagerduty Inc (NYSE:PD)

Jackson Square Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pagerduty Inc (NYSE:PD) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 27,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PD. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pagerduty by 98.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,452,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709,078 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pagerduty by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,468,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,281,000 after acquiring an additional 970,549 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Pagerduty by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,608,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,355,000 after acquiring an additional 662,420 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pagerduty by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,464,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,313,000 after acquiring an additional 552,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yale University acquired a new stake in shares of Pagerduty in the 1st quarter worth $6,550,000. 76.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Dan Alexandru Solomon sold 43,902 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.93, for a total value of $1,138,378.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,725,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,603,615.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.23, for a total value of $27,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 413,314 shares of company stock valued at $11,853,488 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pagerduty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Pagerduty from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pagerduty in a report on Sunday, September 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on Pagerduty in a report on Monday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Pagerduty in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.53.

Pagerduty stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.00. 2,095,595 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,649,072. Pagerduty Inc has a 12-month low of $12.33 and a 12-month high of $37.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -35.29 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.64. The company has a current ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Pagerduty (NYSE:PD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. Pagerduty had a negative return on equity of 16.04% and a negative net margin of 27.41%. The company had revenue of $50.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pagerduty Inc will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Pagerduty Company Profile

PagerDuty, Inc operates an On-Call Management platform. The company's platform collects signals from software-enabled system or device, correlates and interprets signals to identify events, and engages team members to take action in real time. It serves developer, IT, security, and customer support segments.

