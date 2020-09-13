Jackson Square Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 3,736 PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Jackson Square Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,736 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 31.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 419,269 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $43,956,000 after purchasing an additional 100,580 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 903.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 68,441 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,259,000 after acquiring an additional 61,622 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 14.3% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 7,583 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 1.9% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,319 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PPG traded up $1.36 on Friday, hitting $127.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,263,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,049,463. The company has a market cap of $29.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $117.01 and a 200 day moving average of $102.85. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.77 and a 52-week high of $134.36.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.29. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.88% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 7th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.73%.

In other news, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 15,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total value of $1,846,557.00. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PPG. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on PPG Industries from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on PPG Industries from $124.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Argus upped their price objective on PPG Industries from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on PPG Industries from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on PPG Industries from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. PPG Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.50.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

