Jackson Square Capital LLC Buys 143 Shares of Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Jackson Square Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QRVO. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Qorvo during the first quarter worth $31,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 32.5% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo during the second quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo during the second quarter valued at about $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP James L. Klein sold 1,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.56, for a total value of $153,446.40. Also, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,114 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.21, for a total value of $127,229.94. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,463 shares in the company, valued at $1,880,239.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,098 shares of company stock worth $3,259,706. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on QRVO shares. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Qorvo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Benchmark upped their target price on Qorvo from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Qorvo from $115.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Qorvo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.10.

NASDAQ QRVO traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $122.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,114,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,260,977. Qorvo Inc has a twelve month low of $67.54 and a twelve month high of $136.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.04, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $126.61 and its 200 day moving average is $104.98.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.37. Qorvo had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 12.05%. The firm had revenue of $787.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Qorvo Inc will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

