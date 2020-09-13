Jackson Square Capital LLC Buys 1,544 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Jackson Square Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,786 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the quarter. Lam Research accounts for 1.4% of Jackson Square Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $2,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Lam Research by 102.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,112,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $681,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,037 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Lam Research by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,112,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $506,970,000 after purchasing an additional 516,115 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in Lam Research during the 2nd quarter worth $160,170,000. Coatue Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 89.4% in the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 952,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $308,003,000 after acquiring an additional 449,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 326.7% in the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 433,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $140,195,000 after acquiring an additional 331,843 shares in the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX traded down $3.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $293.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,726,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,901,958. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $181.38 and a one year high of $387.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $356.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $298.43. The firm has a market cap of $42.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.27.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.58. Lam Research had a net margin of 22.42% and a return on equity of 49.69%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 20.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.84%.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Kevin Jennings sold 12,059 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.55, for a total value of $4,046,397.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 10,688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $3,527,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,037 shares of company stock worth $23,254,085 in the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LRCX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $270.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $270.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Lam Research from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Lam Research from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $376.38.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

