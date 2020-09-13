Jackson Square Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Jackson Square Capital LLC cut its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 23.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,027 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 9,909 shares during the quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 68.5% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 841 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 59.1% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on CMCSA. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Comcast from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Guggenheim lowered Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Comcast from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.41.

CMCSA traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.67. 18,290,936 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,156,006. The company has a market cap of $204.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.85. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $31.70 and a 1-year high of $47.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The cable giant reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $23.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.56 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 10.91%. The business’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.39%.

In other news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 99,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total transaction of $4,268,858.44. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 4,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total value of $175,089.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $389,281. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

Recommended Story: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.