Jackson Square Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Jackson Square Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) by 166.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,586 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ASND. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the first quarter worth about $52,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 56.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 602 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 1,264.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,405 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Friday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $188.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $219.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. CSFB increased their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Ascendis Pharma A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.67.

Ascendis Pharma A/S stock traded up $1.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $144.70. 112,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,196. The company has a quick ratio of 9.04, a current ratio of 9.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of -23.72 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $141.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.45. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a one year low of $90.06 and a one year high of $158.93.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.66) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $1.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 45.97% and a negative net margin of 3,130.03%. On average, analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia.

