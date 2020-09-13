Jackson Square Capital LLC Invests $334,000 in BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ)

Jackson Square Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BJ. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BJs Wholesale Club by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,379,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,643,000 after purchasing an additional 326,480 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in BJs Wholesale Club by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,261,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539,182 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in BJs Wholesale Club by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,943,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,435,000 after acquiring an additional 232,535 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in BJs Wholesale Club by 92.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,830,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in BJs Wholesale Club by 95.4% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,368,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,544 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE BJ traded down $1.25 on Friday, reaching $40.74. The stock had a trading volume of 2,266,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,654,817. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.17. BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $18.84 and a 12-month high of $47.46. The stock has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.80.

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. BJs Wholesale Club had a negative return on equity of 17,420.37% and a net margin of 2.07%. BJs Wholesale Club’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BJs Wholesale Club news, Director Christopher J. Baldwin sold 218,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total value of $9,586,404.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher J. Baldwin sold 31,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total value of $1,403,829.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 321,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,317,625.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 407,399 shares of company stock worth $17,636,754 in the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BJ. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on BJs Wholesale Club from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on BJs Wholesale Club from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America boosted their price objective on BJs Wholesale Club from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on BJs Wholesale Club from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Nomura Instinet boosted their price objective on BJs Wholesale Club from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.32.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. The company also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website.

