Jackson Square Capital LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Jackson Square Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,829 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 522 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in Facebook by 6.0% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,662,849 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $277,363,000 after purchasing an additional 94,034 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Facebook by 49.6% in the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 53,707 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,958,000 after buying an additional 17,803 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of Facebook by 10.1% in the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 5,429,609 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $905,659,000 after buying an additional 498,384 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook by 15.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 29,156 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,863,000 after buying an additional 3,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook by 12.6% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,785 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,638,000 after buying an additional 6,466 shares during the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FB shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.42.

Facebook stock traded down $1.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $266.61. The stock had a trading volume of 18,899,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,124,564. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.10 and a 52-week high of $304.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $264.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.25. The stock has a market cap of $759.52 billion, a PE ratio of 32.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.25.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. Facebook had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 22.90%. The company had revenue of $18.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.14, for a total transaction of $46,005.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $730,865.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Michael Todd Schroepfer sold 112 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.09, for a total value of $29,354.08. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 498,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,583,197.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,863 shares of company stock valued at $9,085,220 in the last ninety days. 14.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Article: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.