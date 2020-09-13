Jackson Square Capital LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB)

Jackson Square Capital LLC reduced its stake in Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Mongodb were worth $873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Architects Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Mongodb in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mongodb by 69.4% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Mongodb in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mongodb in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Mongodb in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MDB traded down $2.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $207.38. The company had a trading volume of 562,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 971,056. Mongodb Inc has a twelve month low of $93.81 and a twelve month high of $258.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $213.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a PE ratio of -53.31 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.23.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $138.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.83 million. Mongodb had a negative net margin of 44.55% and a negative return on equity of 156.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mongodb Inc will post -3.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Thomas Bull sold 398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.88, for a total value of $88,706.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,763,328.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 9,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.88, for a total transaction of $2,040,466.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,753,627.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,772 shares of company stock valued at $20,548,706 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Mongodb from $226.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Mongodb from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Mongodb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Mongodb from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Mongodb from $259.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.31.

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

