Jackson Square Capital LLC Makes New $296,000 Investment in Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC)

Jackson Square Capital LLC acquired a new position in Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,552 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Teladoc Health in the first quarter worth $31,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the second quarter valued at $40,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Teladoc Health in a research report on Monday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price target on Teladoc Health from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Teladoc Health from $144.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $220.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.75.

NYSE:TDOC traded down $8.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $189.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,669,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,816,011. The company has a quick ratio of 11.36, a current ratio of 11.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Teladoc Health Inc has a twelve month low of $60.05 and a twelve month high of $253.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.88.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.11). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 9.54% and a negative net margin of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $241.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.41) earnings per share. Teladoc Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Teladoc Health Inc will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director William H. Frist sold 370 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $66,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 30,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.71, for a total value of $6,561,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 697,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,502,764.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,960 shares of company stock worth $30,636,113 over the last 90 days. 3.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

