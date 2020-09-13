Jackson Square Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Jackson Square Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MRVL. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,032,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $204,404,000 after buying an additional 2,227,948 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP grew its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 115.3% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 4,093,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $143,514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191,998 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,173,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,645,641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $162,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 103.8% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,236,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,983 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Marvell Technology Group news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total transaction of $1,052,700.00. Also, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total value of $195,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,507 shares of company stock valued at $2,432,226 in the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Marvell Technology Group stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.76. The stock had a trading volume of 5,710,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,676,865. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $16.45 and a 1 year high of $41.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.03.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 50.67%. The company had revenue of $727.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Marvell Technology Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MRVL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marvell Technology Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.39.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

