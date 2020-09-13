Jackson Square Capital LLC Purchases 6,678 Shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Jackson Square Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 970.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,366 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,678 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $2,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 27.5% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 20.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,168 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $21,581,000 after acquiring an additional 11,891 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 23.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,278 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,831,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 37.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,102 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $10,390,000 after buying an additional 9,335 shares in the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LULU. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica to a “hold” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 8th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $340.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $365.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $348.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lululemon Athletica presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $354.97.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock traded down $6.61 on Friday, hitting $313.39. 3,085,547 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,886,695. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $350.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $274.72. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a 1 year low of $128.85 and a 1 year high of $399.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.81 billion, a PE ratio of 76.07, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The apparel retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.18. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $902.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 4,744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.15, for a total transaction of $1,480,839.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,236,995.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Celeste Burgoyne sold 368 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.32, for a total transaction of $114,933.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,773 shares in the company, valued at $4,926,223.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,835 shares of company stock worth $3,034,021. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

