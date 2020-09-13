Jackson Square Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 3,867 PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Jackson Square Capital LLC purchased a new stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 232,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,441,000 after buying an additional 19,405 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 11,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $426,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 88.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 40,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,022,000 after buying an additional 18,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 581.0% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 34,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,560,000 after buying an additional 29,178 shares in the last quarter. 61.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Alma Lily Ley sold 3,314 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.65, for a total transaction of $280,530.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 499 shares in the company, valued at $42,240.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 4,000 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.04, for a total value of $344,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,571,950.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,888 shares of company stock valued at $2,300,018 in the last quarter. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PCAR traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $83.89. The stock had a trading volume of 2,842,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,368,713. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.48. PACCAR Inc has a 52 week low of $49.11 and a 52 week high of $91.30.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 7.95%. PACCAR’s revenue for the quarter was down 56.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 10th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.63%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PCAR. Raymond James increased their target price on PACCAR from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. ValuEngine raised PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on PACCAR from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on PACCAR from $72.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on PACCAR from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PACCAR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.57.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

