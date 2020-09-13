Jackson Square Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Jackson Square Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000,000 after buying an additional 6,637 shares during the last quarter. HC Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $400,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 10,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,912,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $369,000. 42.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $1.89 on Friday, reaching $270.45. 71,809,014 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,811,860. The company’s 50-day moving average is $275.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.33. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $164.93 and a 1-year high of $303.50.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

