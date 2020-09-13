Jackson Square Capital LLC Sells 764 Shares of Trane (NYSE:TT)

Jackson Square Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Trane (NYSE:TT) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 764 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Trane were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trane in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Trane in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Trane in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in Trane in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Trane in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 81.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 10,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.86, for a total value of $1,230,717.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,913 shares in the company, valued at $13,163,225.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 15,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.76, for a total value of $1,862,374.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 99,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,685,324.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,717 shares of company stock valued at $10,070,531 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TT traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $116.99. The stock had a trading volume of 727,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,038. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $115.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $28.00 billion, a PE ratio of 29.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.12. Trane has a twelve month low of $70.00 and a twelve month high of $146.85.

Trane (NYSE:TT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Trane had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 6.76%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trane will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

TT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Trane from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Trane from $81.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Argus lowered Trane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Trane from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.33.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

