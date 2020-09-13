Jackson Square Capital LLC Takes Position in Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Jackson Square Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Crowdstrike by 9.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Crowdstrike during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $279,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Crowdstrike during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Crowdstrike by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,517,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,497,000 after acquiring an additional 610,004 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Crowdstrike by 103.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 58,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,847,000 after acquiring an additional 29,632 shares during the period. 66.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Crowdstrike news, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 2,000 shares of Crowdstrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $194,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 56,871 shares of Crowdstrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.87, for a total transaction of $5,850,319.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,679,867 shares of company stock worth $912,942,961 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Crowdstrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Crowdstrike in a report on Friday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crowdstrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Macquarie increased their price target on shares of Crowdstrike from $89.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Crowdstrike in a report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.17.

CRWD traded down $3.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $126.28. 4,279,946 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,074,146. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -233.85 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $112.79 and a 200 day moving average of $85.77. Crowdstrike Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $31.95 and a 12-month high of $153.10.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. Crowdstrike had a negative net margin of 17.27% and a negative return on equity of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $198.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Crowdstrike Holdings Inc will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

