Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stake Boosted by Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC

Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 115,265 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,920 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 7.9% of Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $16,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sofos Investments Inc. raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 172.0% during the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Lake Point Wealth Management increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 144.4% during the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth about $45,000. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

JNJ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, September 4th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, July 20th. Independent Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $161.00 to $164.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.00.

Shares of JNJ stock traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $147.78. 3,933,279 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,892,436. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $109.16 and a 52-week high of $157.00. The stock has a market cap of $386.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $149.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.18.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 22.69%. The business had revenue of $18.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 24th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.54%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total transaction of $2,473,974.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,233,336.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total value of $4,276,630.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,197,444.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Featured Article: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.