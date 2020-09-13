JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by Jackson Square Capital LLC

Jackson Square Capital LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 740.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,180 shares during the quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 187.7% in the second quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 49,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,673,000 after acquiring an additional 32,417 shares in the last quarter. Hayden Royal LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% during the first quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 13,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.7% during the second quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 8,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth about $947,000. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.0% during the second quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 7,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total value of $2,443,614.08. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPM has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, July 27th. Wolfe Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.37.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded up $1.24 on Friday, reaching $101.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,774,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,034,370. The company has a market capitalization of $308.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $76.91 and a 52-week high of $141.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.91.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $32.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 18.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

