KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Plans $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the construction company on Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th.

KBR has a payout ratio of 24.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect KBR to earn $1.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.6%.

KBR stock opened at $24.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. KBR has a 12 month low of $12.00 and a 12 month high of $31.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.18 and a beta of 1.29.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. KBR had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a positive return on equity of 13.83%. On average, analysts expect that KBR will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KBR. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of KBR from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of KBR in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group upgraded shares of KBR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KBR from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of KBR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. KBR has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

In other news, insider William Byron Jr. Bright sold 2,432 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total transaction of $58,635.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,277,227.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Services, Technology & Consulting, and Engineering & Construction. The Government Services segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

