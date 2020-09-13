KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) Short Interest Down 61.4% in August

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,500 shares, a drop of 61.4% from the August 15th total of 63,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 99,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of KIO stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $13.46. The stock had a trading volume of 122,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,629. KKR Income Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $8.36 and a 1 year high of $16.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.35.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.14%.
KKR Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile
KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. The fund is managed by KKR Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets and hedging markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in first- and second-lien secured loans, unsecured loans and high yield corporate debt instruments.
