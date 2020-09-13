KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) Short Interest Down 61.4% in August

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,500 shares, a drop of 61.4% from the August 15th total of 63,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 99,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of KIO stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $13.46. The stock had a trading volume of 122,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,629. KKR Income Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $8.36 and a 1 year high of $16.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.35.

Get KKR Income Opportunities Fund alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.14%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 5.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 296,712 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,593,000 after purchasing an additional 14,598 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in KKR Income Opportunities Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,573,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 3.5% in the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 74,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,508 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 80.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 77,825 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 34,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 225.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,513 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 4,513 shares during the last quarter.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. The fund is managed by KKR Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets and hedging markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in first- and second-lien secured loans, unsecured loans and high yield corporate debt instruments.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for KKR Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.