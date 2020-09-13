Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $518.45 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) will announce $518.45 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kontoor Brands’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $539.90 million and the lowest is $497.00 million. Kontoor Brands reported sales of $638.14 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Kontoor Brands will report full-year sales of $2.02 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.29 billion to $2.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Kontoor Brands.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $349.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.27 million. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 734.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on KTB shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Kontoor Brands in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Kontoor Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $20.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kontoor Brands from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kontoor Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.67.

Shares of NYSE KTB traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.96. 429,268 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 459,766. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.98, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 208.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.36. Kontoor Brands has a fifty-two week low of $12.90 and a fifty-two week high of $43.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.50 and its 200 day moving average is $20.87.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Kontoor Brands by 100.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 8,222 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 2,356.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 429,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,242,000 after acquiring an additional 412,435 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 159,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,064,000 after acquiring an additional 8,249 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 2,221.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 87,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 83,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 2,703.6% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 10,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 9,733 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes apparel under the Wrangler and Lee brands in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products primarily through mass and mid-tier retailers, specialty stores, department stores, and retailer-owned and third-party e-commerce sites, as well as through direct-to-consumer channels, including full-price stores, outlet stores, and its Websites.

