Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Reduces Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. decreased its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,970 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in Intel were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 4.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,885,174 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,884,421,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854,177 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Intel by 7.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,643,371 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,611,183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854,921 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 45.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 39,226,298 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,122,927,000 after buying an additional 12,217,997 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Intel by 3.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,413,363 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,645,971,000 after buying an additional 1,108,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 39.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,092,410 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,740,598,000 after buying an additional 8,197,324 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,309,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,402,202. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.00. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.63 and a 12 month high of $69.29. The stock has a market cap of $209.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $19.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.54 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 31.55%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.10%.

In related news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 8,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.00 per share, with a total value of $401,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 293,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,679,700. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 7,018 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total transaction of $419,886.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,124,799.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,109 shares of company stock valued at $568,933 in the last three months. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INTC. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Intel from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Citigroup reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Bank of America cut Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, BofA Securities cut Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.15.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

