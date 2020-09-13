Litecoin Cash Price Tops $0.0031 on Top Exchanges (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 13th. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Braziliex, Stocks.Exchange, SouthXchange and YoBit. Litecoin Cash has a market cap of $2.16 million and approximately $24,618.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded up 9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Mixin (XIN) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $138.83 or 0.01342292 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004291 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000029 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000273 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10,202.53 or 0.98647587 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001334 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Coin Profile

Litecoin Cash is a coin. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2018. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 690,785,825 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork . The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

Litecoin Cash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Trade Satoshi, CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange, YoBit, HitBTC, Braziliex, Exrates and SouthXchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

