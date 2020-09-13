MaidSafeCoin Hits Market Capitalization of $41.48 Million (MAID)

MaidSafeCoin (CURRENCY:MAID) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. MaidSafeCoin has a total market cap of $41.48 million and approximately $296,380.00 worth of MaidSafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MaidSafeCoin has traded 8.4% lower against the dollar. One MaidSafeCoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0917 or 0.00000887 BTC on major exchanges including Poloniex, Cryptopia, HitBTC and OpenLedger DEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MaidSafeCoin Profile

MaidSafeCoin’s genesis date was June 12th, 2014. MaidSafeCoin’s total supply is 452,552,412 tokens. The Reddit community for MaidSafeCoin is /r/maidsafe and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for MaidSafeCoin is safenetforum.org . MaidSafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @maidsafe and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MaidSafeCoin is maidsafe.net

According to CryptoCompare, “Client applications can access, store, mutate and communicate on the network. The clients allow people to anonymously join the network and cannot prevent people joining. Data is presented to clients as virtual drives mounted on their machines, application data, internal to applications, communication data as well as dynamic data that is manipulated via client applications depending on the programming methods employed. Examples of client apps are; cloud storage, encrypted messaging, web sites, crypto wallets, document processing of any data provided by any program, distributed databases, research sharing of documents, research and ideas with IPR protection if required, document signing, contract signing, decentralized co-operative groups or companies, trading mechanisms and many others. The clients can access every Internet service known today and introduce many services currently not possible with a centralised architecture. These clients, when accessing the network, will ensure that users never type another password to access any further services. The client contains many cryptographically secured key pairs and can use these automatically sign requests for session management or membership of any network service. Therefore, a website with membership can present a join button and merely clicking that would sign an authority and allow access in the future. Digital voting, aggregated news, knowledge transfer of even very secret information is now all possible, and this is just the beginning! “

MaidSafeCoin Token Trading

MaidSafeCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, OpenLedger DEX, HitBTC and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MaidSafeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MaidSafeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MaidSafeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

