MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.68 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) will post $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for MarketAxess’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.53 and the highest is $1.82. MarketAxess reported earnings per share of $1.42 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that MarketAxess will report full year earnings of $7.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.27 to $7.64. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $7.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.69 to $8.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover MarketAxess.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 33.75% and a net margin of 42.74%. The firm had revenue of $184.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on MKTX shares. BidaskClub cut MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on MarketAxess from $455.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on MarketAxess from $535.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on MarketAxess from $520.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on MarketAxess in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $414.50.

MKTX stock traded up $1.54 on Tuesday, reaching $453.07. 144,030 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,706. The firm has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a PE ratio of 65.66 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $493.44 and a 200-day moving average of $454.52. MarketAxess has a twelve month low of $275.49 and a twelve month high of $561.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 5th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

In related news, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.91, for a total transaction of $1,827,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,992 shares in the company, valued at $15,531,284.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 32,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.85, for a total value of $14,434,864.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 973,085 shares in the company, valued at $438,715,372.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,017 shares of company stock worth $29,924,704 over the last quarter. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MKTX. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in MarketAxess during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Financial Architects Inc increased its stake in MarketAxess by 217.5% during the first quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in MarketAxess by 51.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MarketAxess during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in MarketAxess during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MarketAxess (MKTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.