Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY

Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY reduced its stake in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 500,880 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 6,999 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up approximately 3.7% of Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $148,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Square Capital LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 14.0% during the second quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 8,669 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP lifted its position in Mastercard by 10.9% during the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 169,093 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $50,001,000 after purchasing an additional 16,632 shares during the period. Bluefin Trading LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the second quarter valued at $404,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in Mastercard by 104.2% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 36,840 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,894,000 after purchasing an additional 18,795 shares during the period. Finally, Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the second quarter valued at $1,112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MA traded down $2.73 on Friday, hitting $330.15. The stock had a trading volume of 2,920,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,444,886. Mastercard Inc has a 1-year low of $199.99 and a 1-year high of $367.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $330.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $293.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of $330.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.66, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.12% and a return on equity of 129.52%. The company’s revenue was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 3,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,210,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,147 shares in the company, valued at $1,801,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 40,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.58, for a total transaction of $12,137,996.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 107,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,490,132.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,052,367 shares of company stock valued at $320,098,053 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MA. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $311.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $375.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $371.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $346.16.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

