Megacoin Price Reaches $0.0050 (MEC)

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. One Megacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0050 or 0.00000048 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia. During the last week, Megacoin has traded 8.4% higher against the dollar. Megacoin has a total market cap of $193,686.84 and $27.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.73 or 0.00459955 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00011849 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000452 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000645 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003897 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003444 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000447 BTC.

About Megacoin

Megacoin (CRYPTO:MEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 29th, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,112,619 coins. The official website for Megacoin is www.megacoin.eu . Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Megacoin’s official message board is megacointalk.org

Megacoin Coin Trading

Megacoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Megacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Megacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

