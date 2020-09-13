Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Position Lessened by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $6,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth $32,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 180.7% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 159.0% during the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 10,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $861,643.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 36,285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $2,902,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,028,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 65,541 shares of company stock worth $5,303,782. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on MRK shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $91.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.54.

MRK stock traded up $0.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $84.48. 6,811,637 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,378,527. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.40. The company has a market capitalization of $213.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.45. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.25 and a twelve month high of $92.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.23. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 52.94%. The business had revenue of $10.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.01%.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

