Mercury NZ Ltd (ASX:MCY) Plans Final Dividend of $0.09

Mercury NZ Ltd (ASX:MCY) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, August 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.93, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of A$4.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of A$4.70.
Mercury NZ Company Profile
