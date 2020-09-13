Midas (MIDAS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.46 Million

Midas (CURRENCY:MIDAS) traded down 21.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. One Midas coin can now be bought for $1.09 or 0.00010537 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Midas has traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar. Midas has a total market capitalization of $1.46 million and $1,601.00 worth of Midas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bonorum (BONO) traded down 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.81 or 0.00356123 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00023808 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000470 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00010130 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004846 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000285 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001739 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Midas Profile

MIDAS is a coin. Midas’ total supply is 1,471,342 coins and its circulating supply is 1,344,804 coins. Midas’ official website is midas.investments

Midas Coin Trading

Midas can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Midas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Midas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Midas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

