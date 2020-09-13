Minter Network (BIP) Price Hits $0.0048 on Major Exchanges

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. One Minter Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Minter Network has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar. Minter Network has a total market capitalization of $12.74 million and approximately $111,629.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009679 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002342 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00051065 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.94 or 0.00299313 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00116314 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $163.03 or 0.01577419 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00025310 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Minter Network Coin Profile

Minter Network (BIP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 2,852,703,782 coins and its circulating supply is 2,647,494,215 coins. Minter Network’s official message board is medium.com/@MinterTeam . The official website for Minter Network is www.minter.network . Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam

Buying and Selling Minter Network

Minter Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

