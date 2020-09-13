MonaCoin Market Cap Reaches $89.61 Million (MONA)

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. During the last seven days, MonaCoin has traded down 11.3% against the US dollar. MonaCoin has a market cap of $89.61 million and $4.22 million worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MonaCoin coin can now be purchased for $1.36 or 0.00013190 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Zaif, Bitbank, Livecoin and QBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,335.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $365.48 or 0.03536206 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $221.80 or 0.02146023 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.09 or 0.00465305 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.02 or 0.00861330 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000499 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00011915 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62.47 or 0.00604429 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00049144 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000027 BTC.

MonaCoin Profile

MONA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. The official website for MonaCoin is monacoin.org . The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

MonaCoin Coin Trading

MonaCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Bitbank, QBTC, Upbit, Fisco, Bleutrade, Bittrex, Zaif and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonaCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MonaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

