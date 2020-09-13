Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund Inc (NYSE:IIF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund Inc (NYSE:IIF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,300 shares, a drop of 61.7% from the August 15th total of 58,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $17.33. 396 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,249. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.56. Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund has a 12-month low of $10.35 and a 12-month high of $21.17.

Get Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIF. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,654,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,946,000 after acquiring an additional 205,544 shares during the period. Matisse Capital raised its position in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 71.4% in the second quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 379,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,156,000 after acquiring an additional 157,904 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 128.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 150,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 84,574 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund in the first quarter worth $638,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund in the second quarter worth $520,000. 50.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity markets of India. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.