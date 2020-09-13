Neblio 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $130,841.00 (NEBL)

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. One Neblio coin can now be bought for approximately $0.50 or 0.00004871 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Neblio has traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar. Neblio has a total market capitalization of $8.24 million and approximately $130,841.00 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Neblio alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00029480 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00025567 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00013628 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002289 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00009939 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00010914 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005253 BTC.

Neblio Coin Profile

NEBL is a coin. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 16,879,260 coins and its circulating supply is 16,366,791 coins. The official website for Neblio is nebl.io . Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Neblio

Neblio can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neblio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neblio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Neblio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neblio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.