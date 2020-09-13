Niobium Coin (NBC) Price Reaches $0.0120 on Major Exchanges

Niobium Coin (CURRENCY:NBC) traded down 24.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 13th. Niobium Coin has a total market cap of $742,396.22 and $1,118.00 worth of Niobium Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Niobium Coin token can now be purchased for $0.0120 or 0.00000116 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bleutrade, Exrates and YoBit. During the last seven days, Niobium Coin has traded 16.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009679 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002342 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00051065 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.94 or 0.00299313 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00116314 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.03 or 0.01577419 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000296 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.14 or 0.00194818 BTC.

Niobium Coin Token Profile

Niobium Coin’s genesis date was December 1st, 2017. Niobium Coin’s total supply is 102,289,706 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,927,668 tokens. The Reddit community for Niobium Coin is /r/NiobiumBomesp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Niobium Coin is niobiumcoin.io . Niobium Coin’s official Twitter account is @NiobiumCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

Niobium Coin Token Trading

Niobium Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, Exrates and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobium Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Niobium Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Niobium Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

