NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.60

NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th.

NorthWestern has raised its dividend by 15.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. NorthWestern has a payout ratio of 71.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect NorthWestern to earn $3.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.6%.

NorthWestern stock opened at $50.23 on Friday. NorthWestern has a 1-year low of $45.06 and a 1-year high of $80.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.30 and its 200 day moving average is $58.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.07). NorthWestern had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $269.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that NorthWestern will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NorthWestern news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.28, for a total transaction of $149,256.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NWE shares. ValuEngine cut shares of NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of NorthWestern from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. TheStreet cut shares of NorthWestern from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of NorthWestern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NorthWestern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

