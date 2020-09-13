NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.30-3.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.33. NorthWestern also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 3.30-3.45 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NorthWestern from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of NorthWestern from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of NorthWestern from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Sidoti raised shares of NorthWestern from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of NorthWestern from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. NorthWestern currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.00.

NorthWestern stock opened at $50.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. NorthWestern has a 52-week low of $45.06 and a 52-week high of $80.52.

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $269.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.41 million. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 12.74%. NorthWestern’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that NorthWestern will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is currently 70.18%.

In related news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.28, for a total transaction of $149,256.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NorthWestern Company Profile

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

